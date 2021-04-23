Left Menu

COVID patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, in the northeast of India's capital is one of many battling oxygen shortages and a lack of space, that sees patients die on trolleys outside, like Narayan. The medical superintendent of the hospital was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:38 IST
COVID patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital

Straining against his weight, Shayam Narayan's brothers hauled him from a rickshaw onto a hospital trolley in India's capital New Delhi.

It is only a few minutes before they are given the news: he is already dead. Narayan is one of the latest casualties of a second wave of the coronavirus sweeping across India. His brothers had first brought him to the hospital at 6 a.m. on Friday. But they said staff deemed him well enough to return home.

Ten hours later, his condition deteriorating, they came back. But it was too late to save him. "The system is broken," his younger brother Raj said.

Narayan, who had five children, died without being admitted to the hospital, or taken to its morgue, meaning his death is unlikely to be officially counted in the city's rising toll. For the second day running, the country's overnight infection total was higher than any day recorded anywhere in the world since the pandemic began last year, at 332,730.

Some 2,263 died, with over 300 of those in Delhi alone -- figures that are almost certainly conservative. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, in the northeast of India's capital is one of many battling oxygen shortages and a lack of space, that sees patients die on trolleys outside, like Narayan.

The medical superintendent of the hospital was not immediately available for comment. The Delhi state government has pleaded with the federal government to accelerate the supply of medical oxygen. The government says is activating plans with the railways, the armed forces and industry to move it around the country more quickly.

THREE-DAY SEARCH The government hospital's 400 COVID intensive care beds are also full, according to official data.

But that does not stop patients gasping for air arriving every few minutes in ambulances and autorickshaws. Half a dozen wait for hours on trolleys for admission. Others, like Narayan, die before ever being admitted.

"The staff are doing their best but there is not enough oxygen," said Tushar Maurya, whose mother is being treated at the hospital. After being denied entry to the ICU, a man staggers as he tries to get back into an autorickshaw. Minutes later, he returns unconscious. Loaded onto a stretcher, his arm slams against the ICU door while a guard watches on.

Another man writhes in pain in the back of an ambulance, alone, as it drives forward with the rear doors hanging open. The oxygen cylinder of a third man lying in the sun runs out, and his family rush to change it. Footage from inside the wards seen by Reuters showed some patients sitting two to a bed and barely enough floor space for others to stand.

"They are like cattle in there," said one man after coming outside. Despite the lack of beds, many feel they have little choice than to turn up after being denied entry to other overburdened COVID hospitals, pleading with staff to admit their loved ones.

Currently, an online dashboard indicates just 22 ICU beds out of more than 4,500 are available in Delhi. "We have been roaming around for three days searching for a bed," said a man who gave his name as Irfan, whose wife was sat immobile on the pavement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen Express reaches Maha; Nagpur, Nashik regions to get life-saving gas

The first Oxygen Express carrying seven tankers filled with liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam returned to Maharashtra on Friday, four days after it started its journey.The train arrived at Nagpur at 8.10 pm, bringing some relief to t...

Maha fire: Hospital directors booked for culpable homicide

After 15 patients were killed in a fire in the early hours of Friday in a hospital in Virar in Palghar district, its directors and management were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences, police said.The blaz...

Amit Shah reviews healthcare facilities available in Dhanvantari Covid Hospital

The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah visited the newly constructed Dhanvantari Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad today. Shri Amit Shah reviewed the healthcare facilities available in the hospital. The hospital, starting services tomorrow, has b...

Soccer-Stopping Super League was fans' victory, says Liverpool's Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson praised the fans for making their voices heard to protest against the clubs involvement in the Super League and thanked them for putting pressure on the hierarchy to withdraw their support for the competit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021