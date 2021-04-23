Delhi cop dies due to COVID-19

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday morning, police said.

Ankit Choudhary was posted at Bharat Nagar police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Delhi Police's northwest district, they said.

According to a police official, the SI tested positive for the virus on April 15 and was admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad on April 19 where he had been undergoing treatment.

He had severe symptoms of COVID-19 and was in a critical condition. A plasma donor was also arranged but his lung was severely affected, the police official said.

A day after he got admitted at Palliative Care Hospital, assistant sub-inspector Pradeep from Bharat Nagar police station was sent to the hospital for providing necessary assistance to the family, a senior police officer said.

On Thursday, Choudhary's uncle had called SHO, Bharat Nagar, Inspector Mohar Singh, to arrange plasma donors. Two policemen were sent to ILBS, Vasant Kunj for plasma but doctors asked them to come the next morning, the officer said.

On Friday morning, four more plasma donors were sent to ILBS but on the way, they got information that Choudhary had passed away, the officer added.

The deceased had joined the Delhi Police in 2015. He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter who live in Wazirabad.

According to police, around 1,500 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus since March end.

