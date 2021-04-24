Brazil records 2,914 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil records 2,914 new COVID-19 deathsReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 24-04-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 02:58 IST
Brazil recorded 2,914 new COVID-19 deaths, and 69,105 new cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
More than 386,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with 14.24 million confirmed cases of infection, Health Ministry data show.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- Brazil