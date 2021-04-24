Left Menu

Brazil records 2,914 new COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 24-04-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 02:58 IST
Brazil recorded 2,914 new COVID-19 deaths, and 69,105 new cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

More than 386,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with 14.24 million confirmed cases of infection, Health Ministry data show.

