Left Menu

Param Vir Chakra recipient's son dies after hospital's 'negligence'

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 24-04-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 10:36 IST
Param Vir Chakra recipient's son dies after hospital's 'negligence'

The second son of a Param Vir Chakra awardee died of alleged negligence in his treatment at Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital here on Friday, his family claimed.

The aggrieved family members said the hospital authorities did not conduct any COVID-19 test on Ali Hasan (61), the second son of Param Vir Chakra recipient Abdul Hamid.

Meanwhile, principal of GSV Medical College R B Kamal said he has been informed about the death of PVC Hamid's son. He, however, refused to make any further comment over the issue.

Saleem, Hasan's eldest son, alleged that his father died due to negligence by the doctors and hospital staff, who allegedly turned a deaf ear towards his pleas.

Saleem further told reporters late on Friday night that his father was unwell for the last two-three days and admitted at LLR hospital on Wednesday (April 21) after complaining of severe cough and difficulty in breathing apart from a dip in the oxygen level.

After admission on April 21, Hasan was put on oxygen support but the facility was removed just after four hours by the hospital saying his health is stable and there was no need of oxygen anymore, Saleem alleged before the media.

After witnessing Hasan's deteriorating health, they approached the hospital staff and beseeched before anyone to provide him oxygen facility, but requests fell on deaf ears.

The family members apprised the doctors that Hasan is the second son of 'Veer Abdul Hamid' who had received the country's highest military decoration, Param Vir Chakra, posthumously for his actions during the India-Pakistan war in 1965, but to no avail.

Hasan had retired from Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF) in Kanpur and settled here in the city. He is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters, who are all married.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta chief arrives for Southeast Asian leaders summit on crisis

Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover that sparked turmoil in his country, arrived in Jakarta on Saturday for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders seeking try to forge a path to end the violence in the impoverished ...

Justice NV Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime M...

Rugby-Reds negotiate for Queensland return amid Perth COVID lockdown

The Queensland Rugby Union QRU is in negotiations with the state government to allow its Super Rugby team to return home without having to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine ahead of their championship final on May 8. Perth was sent into a...

China names Mars rover for traditional fire god

Chinas first Mars rover will be named Zhurong after a traditional fire god, the government announced Saturday.The rover is aboard the Tianwen-1 probe that arrived in Mars orbit on Feb 24 and is due to land in May to look for evidence of lif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021