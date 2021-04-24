Left Menu

Kerala govt docs call for COVID-19 war room in medical colleges

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 24-04-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 12:52 IST
Kerala govt docs call for COVID-19 war room in medical colleges

A section of doctors have urged the Kerala government to set up a 'COVID-19 war room' in state-run medical colleges to coordinate the treatment arrangements for the pandemic and implement special disability insurance for medical staff suffering from permanant health issues due to the viral infection.

As the country was facing the second wave of the disease, the Kerala Government Medical Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) has submitted a set of expert suggestions to the authorities to consider for immediate implementation.

The suggestions prepared by an expert panel appointed by the outfit's Thiruvananthapuram unit, were handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja the other day, a statement said here on Saturday.

Among the suggestions, the association wanted the government to reserve the medical colleges exclusively for the treatment of critical COVID patients who are in urgent need of oxygen or ventilator support.

It also called for making the treatment of ordinary diseases via OP completely online or through smaller hospitals.

A COVID-19 war room should be set up in state-run medical colleges to coordinate the treatment arrangements.

''The information on ICU and oxygen bed should be collected in real time and treatment system should be coordinated accordingly,'' Dr R C Sreekumar, president of KGMCTA, Thiruvananthapuram unit, said here.

It also urged the government to ensure adequate stock of fresh high flow nasal oxygen and ventilator at medical colleges, he said.

Pointing to the high risk condititon, which the doctors and medical and staff were prone to,the outfit said over 200 doctors have turned COVID positive in Thiruvananthapuram government medical college alone so far.

''So, health workers in medical colleges should be provided with special facilities including an ICU if needed,'' it said.

As COVID-19 mortality rate was very high among people suffering from kidney diseases, the organisation called for an increase in dialysis facilities for those affected with the virus infection,'' KGMCTA added.

It also requested the government to consider a two-week lockdown in the state if possible in view of the super spread of the pandemic.

Kerala accounted for 28,447 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single day surge so far and 1.78 lakh people were presently undergoing treatment for the infection, as per the government figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Del HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms it 'Tsunami'

The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre about the preparedness to deal with the expected COVID-19 second wave peak in mid-May, terming the massive rise in cases as a Tsunami, and warned it will hang any person who tries to obstruc...

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Specs and price compared

The Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro are the latest flagship offerings from Xiaomi and Oppo, respectively. While the smartphones have landed in India at slightly different price tags, both are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipse...

Oxygen Express train carrying 3 tankers of liquid medical oxygen reaches UP

An Oxygen Express train carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning via a green corridor as the state battled a surge in COVID-19 cases.In view of the high demand for oxygen in the country fo...

U'khand glacier burst: 384 rescued so far, 6 of them critical

As many as 384 persons have been rescued so far while six of them are critical and currently under medical treatment, a day after a glacier burst incident took place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district. Ei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021