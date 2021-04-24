Maha: Raigad records 1,487 new COVID-19 cases; 32 casualties

Maharashtra's Raigad district has recorded 1,487 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 32 more fatalities, an official said on Saturday.

With the latest cases and casualties recorded on Friday, the tally of infections reached 97,613, while the toll rose to 2,060, the official said.

Of the latest infections, Panvel taluka alone accounted for 816 cases, followed by 189 with Alibaug, he said.

As many as 83,104 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving the district with 12,449 active cases, the official added.

As per the official data, at least 2,13,809 persons have been inoculated in the district so far.

Considering the rise in infections, the 200-bed civil hospital in Alibaug has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital, civil surgeon Dr. Suhas Mane said.

The vaccination center at the hospital has now been shifted to R.C.F residential colony in Veshvi Kurul village, 2 km from Alibaug, it was stated.

Following the development, the president of the Alibaug Municipal Council Prashant Naik has urged the Raigad district collector to convert a civic-run school in the town into a vaccination center to ensure that people are not inconvenienced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)