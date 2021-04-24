S.Korea signs with Pfizer for extra 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

S.Korea signs with Pfizer for extra 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine dosesReuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-04-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 13:37 IST
South Korea said on Saturday it signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine amid fears of spiking infections at home.
That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses, it said in a statement.
It added that it had secured a total of 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson's, and Novavax.
