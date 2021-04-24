Left Menu

'Please help': Delhi hospitals appeal of assistance amid severe oxygen crisis

Please help me The Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, presently running on its backup oxygen supply, urged the prime minister, Delhi chief minister and other ministers for immediate assistance.The Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, having not received oxygen refill for the past 44 hours, is now advising its patients to shift to other hospitals.Were running low on oxygen and using our backup now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:34 IST
'Please help': Delhi hospitals appeal of assistance amid severe oxygen crisis

Narin Sehgal, the director of a hospital in Delhi, really don't know how to help his patients in a situation like this.

Amid an unprecedented crisis over oxygen supply as the second coronavirus wave ravages the country, some ''helpless'' hospitals in Delhi are advising relatives to shift their patients to another facility, while several others have been left with no option but to use their backup stock.

Making an urgent plea for oxygen supply, Narin Sehgal, director Sehgal Neo Hospital, Meera Bagh, said the facility had 120 COVID-19 patients out of the total 150 and oxygen was left for another two hours only.

''Sixty COVID patients in my hospital are in dire need of oxygen,'' Sehgal said through a video message.

''I really don't know how to help my patients in a situation like this,'' Sehgal said. ''I've been asking for help from everyone, but nothing is coming through. Please help me!'' The Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, presently running on its backup oxygen supply, urged the prime minister, Delhi chief minister and other ministers for ''immediate assistance''.

The Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, having not received oxygen refill for the past 44 hours, is now advising its patients to shift to other hospitals.

''We're running low on oxygen and using our backup now. We have alerted our patients about the situation and are advising them to shift to another hospital. Things are really uncertain,'' Saroj Super Speciality Hospital medical director P K Bhardwaj told PTI.

Bhardwaj said the hospital, which needs three metric tonnes of oxygen per day on an average, was only getting around an MT of oxygen for the past few days. Seventy patients at the hospital are currently on oxygen support.

Sailing in the same boat is the Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional area.

''We've run out of oxygen completely, even the backup,'' Batra Hospital executive director Sudhanshu Bankata told PTI. ''We feel helpless; have started asking families to take patients to other healthcare facilities where oxygen is available.'' Bankata had warned the authorities of such a situation earlier in the day when the hospital received an emergency oxygen supply moments around 9 am. He had said the stock would ''last another one-and-a-half hours'' only.

There are around 350 patients admitted at the hospital, out of which 265 are coronavirus positive and 30 are in the ICU.

Twenty critical patients died overnight at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi amid a serious oxygen crisis. The hospital, which has over 200 patients, had only half an hour of oxygen left at 10.45 am.

The situation is equally worrisome at the Fortis Hospital, which is running on its back up oxygen supply, desperately waiting for the refill since morning.

''Fortis Shalimar Bagh is running out of oxygen. Patients' lives are at risk,'' it tweeted, issuing an SOS.

''We are running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning. We are currently suspending admissions. Request immediate assistance @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @AmitShah @PiyushGoyal @rajnathsingh,'' the hospital added.

The hospital said it was keeping the patients and attendants informed about the ''critical situation'', and trying to manage admitted patients to the best of their abilities.

Elite hospitals like the Sir Ganga Ram, which got a refill of 1.5 tonnes of oxygen, said their present stock would last for two hours only. The hospital requires a minimum of 11,000 cubic metres of oxygen daily.

''We were running oxygen at half the normal pressure. This supply of 1.5 tonnes of oxygen will last for may be two hours. The situation is scary,'' an official said.

The facility had on Friday reported the death of 25 critical patients as the administration grappled with depleting oxygen supplies.

It asked the government for immediate intervention and consider reducing patient intake,'' hospital chairperson D S Rana said.

''I appeal to both the Centre and the state to help. On one hand, they increased COVID beds and on the other, they can't supply oxygen in sufficient quantity. How are we supposed to work?'' Rana asked. PTI GVS/MG TDS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

S.E. Asian nations say reach consensus on ending Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian leaders said they had agreed on a plan with Myanmars junta chief on Saturday to end the crisis in the violence-hit nation, including halting the killing of civilian protesters and accepting humanitarian assistance.Its beyond...

How we play Rashid will hold key: Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels how his team plays star Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan on a slow Chepauk surface will hold key in their IPL match here on Sunday. Buoyed by their win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Cap...

J&K announces 34-hour curfew from 8 pm Saturday to contain COVID-19 spread

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the Union Territory.Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8 PM, 24th April Saturday till ...

One side of all highways at Delhi borders opened for emergency services: SKM

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM on Saturday said one side of all highways at Delhi borders, where farmers have been camping for months to protest the new farm laws, have been opened to ensure free passage for oxygen tankers and ambulances ami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021