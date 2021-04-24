Left Menu

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding uninterrupted oxygen supply and a free and universal COVID-19 vaccination programme, days after he lost his son to the disease.He also recommended the cancellation of Central Vista project and release of money collected under PM-CARES fund for the supply of oxygen and COVID-19 vaccine.I am writing to you in great pain, distress and anguish.

24-04-2021
Ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply, free COVID-19 vaccination for all: Yechury writes to PM Modi
Yechury’s elder son Ashish Yechury passed away due to the novel coronavirus infection on April 22.  Image Credit: : Image Credit : Wikipedia

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding uninterrupted oxygen supply and a free and universal COVID-19 vaccination programme, days after he lost his son to the disease.

He also recommended the cancellation of the Central Vista project and the release of money collected under the PM-CARES fund for the supply of oxygen and the COVID-19 vaccine.

''I am writing to you in great pain, distress and anguish. This unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis created by the second wave of COVID-19, is turning into a 'tsunami'. The situation has been aggravated by the approach and attitude of the Union government," Yechury said.

''I am writing to you on an URGENT basis to ensure two things on utmost priority: ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals and patients across the country by procuring it at any cost; and provide vaccines to all the state governments for a free and universal vaccination programme, bringing production of Indian vaccines under emergency provisions and importing from all available sources to prevent more deaths," he said.

The Left leader also suggested a budgetary allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for the vaccination programme.

He demanded that the ambitious Central Vista project be cancelled and all extravagant expenditures be put on hold as well as transparently releasing all the money collected under PM-CARES fund and transfer the same for the supply of oxygen and vaccine.

''In case you are unable to provide oxygen and vaccines to our fellow Indians and prevent further deaths, your government will lose its moral authority to continue. This health and humanitarian disaster is preventable and must be averted. This is the basic responsibility your government has to discharge, which it has failed to do so far,'' he said.

Yechury's elder son Ashish Yechury passed away due to the novel coronavirus infection on April 22.

