Left Menu

Bangkok shuts parks, gyms after record daily coronavirus infections

Thailand's capital Bangkok has ordered the closure of public venues and sports premises, city official said on Saturday after the country reported a record daily rise in coronavirus cases and deaths amid a third wave of infections. The closures, effective from Monday until May 9, apply to venues including public parks, gyms, swimming pools, meeting halls, internet shops, daycares centres, sports fields, museums and libraries, said Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:10 IST
Bangkok shuts parks, gyms after record daily coronavirus infections

Thailand's capital Bangkok has ordered the closure of public venues and sports premises, city official said on Saturday after the country reported a record daily rise in coronavirus cases and deaths amid a third wave of infections.

The closures, effective from Monday until May 9, apply to venues including public parks, gyms, swimming pools, meeting halls, internet shops, daycares centres, sports fields, museums and libraries, said Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman. Bangkok and 40 provinces have also ordered the wearing of face masks in public mandatory.

The new measures come after the Thai Retailers Association restricted opening hours for shopping malls to between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. for a week from Sunday. Restaurants in the malls will be allowed to stay open an hour later, while convenience stores will be permitted to operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Schools, bars and massage parlours were shut a week ago and will remain closed until next month, while alcohol sales have been banned in restaurants in an effort to increase social distancing. Officials reported 2,839 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths on Saturday, bringing Thailand's total to 53,022 cases and 129 deaths.

The country has managed to keep its caseload far lower than many countries, but the new outbreak, spurred in part by the highly-transmissible B.1.1.7 variant, has resulted in 24,000 infections and 35 infections in just 24 days. "Government agencies and the private sector should allow staff to work from home as much as possible because we don't want to introduce more strict measures," said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government coronavirus taskforce.

The taskforce said there are currently enough hospital beds in the country to deal with the outbreak. The country's beleaguered vaccine rollout got a boost on Saturday with the arrival of 500,000 doses of China's Sinovac Biotech's vaccine.

Just under 1 million people have been vaccinated in the country of around 66 million. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has promised to source more vaccines to inoculate 50 million Thais by the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-SCBA vice president succumbs to COVID-19

Former Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA vice president and senior advocate V Shekhar succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Saturday.He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Okhla.Shekhar was currently the vice president of ...

India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy bereaved

Indias women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthys mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mothers demise on Saturday.Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my A...

Wall of flowers marks Armenia's remembrance of mass deaths

Armenians on Saturday streamed to the hilltop complex memorializing the victims of massacres, deportations and forced marches under the rule of Ottoman Turkey.Many laid flowers around the eternal flame at the complex in the capital of Yerev...

Soccer-Watford seal Premier League promotion with victory over Millwall

Watford secured promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with two games to spare, after a 1-0 win over Millwall in the second-tier Championship at Vicarage Road.Ismaila Sarrs 11th-minute penalty proved enough as Watford guaranteed one of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021