Left Menu

Venezuela gets 80,000 more Sputnik V vaccine doses as COVID-19 cases surge

Venezuela received a new shipment of some 80,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, officials said on Saturday, as COVID-19 cases surged and opposition lawmakers criticized the government's vaccine rollout.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:17 IST
Venezuela gets 80,000 more Sputnik V vaccine doses as COVID-19 cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Venezuela received a new shipment of some 80,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, officials said on Saturday, as COVID-19 cases surged and opposition lawmakers criticized the government's vaccine rollout. The shipment brings the total number of vaccines that Venezuela has received to 880,000, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said. He said the government would focus on inoculating healthcare workers and the elderly with the new shipments. Venezuela has also inoculated public officials, firefighters, civil protection personnel and oxygen distribution workers.

"Venezuela's vaccination process has advanced in a satisfactory manner," Alvarado said in a state television broadcast from the Maiquetia International Airport near the capital city of Caracas, where the plane carrying the vaccines had arrived. The once-prosperous South American country, which is undergoing a profound economic crisis that has left its public health system in shambles, had previously received 300,000 Sputnik V doses and 500,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine, for a population of around 25 million.

The new shipment comes as Venezuela experiences a second wave of the virus that has prompted President Nicolas Maduro's government to extend lockdown measures. The country has reported a total of 189,381 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,009 deaths, official data show. The opposition has pressed Maduro to allow in more vaccines from the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative, which reserves doses for poor countries. The government and opposition have held talks about using funds frozen in the United States under sanctions aimed at ousting Maduro to purchase those doses.

Maduro said earlier this week that the government has made payments to COVAX for around 11 million vaccines, but did not specify what funds it had used and the doses have not yet arrived.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, 676 deaths in last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, and 676 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health bulletin on Saturday evening. With over 65,000 new cases, the total active cases in the state reached 6,94,480. As many as 63...

Kejriwal sends SOS to his counterparts in other states, urges them to provide oxygen to Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sent an SOS to his counterparts in other states seeking their help in boosting medical oxygen supply in the national capital on a day 20 COVID patients died at a private hospital as it was waiting ...

Soccer-Watford seal Premier League promotion with victory over Millwall

Watford secured promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with two games to spare, after a 1-0 win over Millwall in the second-tier Championship at Vicarage Road.Ismaila Sarrs 11th-minute penalty proved enough as Watford guaranteed one of...

Nagaland stops administering first dose of COVID vaccine due to shortage

The Nagaland government has stopped administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines due to a shortage of vials but is continuing the immunisation drive for people who will get the second shot, an official said on Saturday.The state is cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021