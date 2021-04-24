'Take patients wherever oxygen is available': Delhi doctor breaks down over oxygen crisis

A senior doctor on Saturday broke down on camera while expressing concern over the shortage of medical oxygen at several hospitals in the national capital. Speaking to ANI, the Medical Director of Batra Hospital Dr SCL Gupta said the hospital needs more oxygen considering the number of patients admitted.

"We are requesting people to take their patients wherever oxygen is available. We understand the patient is someone's mother, father....we can understand their pain, if I lose someone close, I would naturally feel bad," he said. According to Dr Gupta, the total oxygen needed at their hospital is at least 8,000 litres.

"We have received only 500 litres of oxygen after pleading for 12 hours. Our daily requirement is 8,000 litres. We have 350 patients in the hospital. The treatment of choice in COVID-19 is oxygen but when we don't get it what will happen?" the senior doctor said. Dr Gupta said the Inox company had refused to give them oxygen cylinders despite having the demand letter from the Delhi government.

"The hospital has also made a plea in a court over the demand for oxygen supply. The court has also ordered to provide the oxygen but we just got 500-litre of oxygen," he said. After the distress call today morning, the hospital has received 1500 litres of oxygen and the patients have been informed to stay in the hospital, added Dr Gupta. (ANI)

