Bihar reports 77 more COVID deaths, 12,359 new cases

Bihar's coronavirus death toll rose to 2087 on Saturday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, while 12,359 new cases took the tally to 3,90,801, the health department said in a bulletin.
It said that 6,741 patients have recovered from COVID-91 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cured people to 3,06,753.
The state now has 81,960 active cases.
Of the fresh fatalities, 25 were reported from Patna.
The new positive cases included 2,479 from state capital Patna, and 540 from Nalanda, the bulletin said.
Altogether 1,01,428 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Bihar during the last 24 hours taking the total number of such tests to 2,58,52,574 so far.
In Bihar, 69371 people took the vaccine against COVID-19 on Saturday and a total of 65,48,882 people have got the jab till date.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed officials to complete the process of appointment to vacant posts of doctors and para-medical staff.
