Sero positivity increasing in non-slum areas of Mumbai: BMC

Sero positivity is increasing in non-slum areas and decreasing in slum pockets of Mumbai, as per a survey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

This matches the current trend of a large number of people from non-slum areas here testing positive for the viral infection amid the COVID-19 surge.

The serosurvey also showed that women have more antibodies than men to fight the coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

As per the survey, there was 37.12 percent seropositivity among women as against 35.02 percent in men, it said.

Sero positivity entails a blood test showing a positive result for a particular antibody, officials said.

''In the survey, 41.61 percent seropositivity was found in the blood samples taken from municipal dispensaries in slum areas. Overall, 36.30 percent seropositivity was found in 10,197 blood samples collected from citizens from all 24 wards in Mumbai,'' said the survey.

The first survey in July last year found 57 percent seropositivity in slum areas of three wards, while the survey in August showed 45 percent seropositivity in slum areas, a civic official said.

''The blood samples taken from private laboratories in non-slum areas showed seropositivity of 28.5 percent in the current survey. In the first survey conducted in July last year, this figure was 16 percent for three wards and 18 percent in the survey held in August,'' he said.

The latest serosurvey, held in March this year, was carried out using the ''unlinked anonymous sampling method'' with blood samples collected from those who had not been vaccinated.

It was the third survey after similar exercises in July and August last year, a BMC release said.

The samples were tested for antibodies at the molecular biology laboratory located in the civic-run Kasturba Hospital premises here, it added.

