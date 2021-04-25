Left Menu

Sero positivity increasing in non-slum areas of Mumbai: BMC

Overall, 36.30 percent seropositivity was found in 10,197 blood samples collected from citizens from all 24 wards in Mumbai, said the survey. The first survey in July last year found 57 percent seropositivity in slum areas of three wards, while the survey in August showed 45 percent seropositivity in slum areas, a civic official said. The blood samples taken from private laboratories in non-slum areas showed seropositivity of 28.5 percent in the current survey.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 10:11 IST
Sero positivity increasing in non-slum areas of Mumbai: BMC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sero positivity is increasing in non-slum areas and decreasing in slum pockets of Mumbai, as per a survey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

This matches the current trend of a large number of people from non-slum areas here testing positive for the viral infection amid the COVID-19 surge.

The serosurvey also showed that women have more antibodies than men to fight the coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

As per the survey, there was 37.12 percent seropositivity among women as against 35.02 percent in men, it said.

Sero positivity entails a blood test showing a positive result for a particular antibody, officials said.

''In the survey, 41.61 percent seropositivity was found in the blood samples taken from municipal dispensaries in slum areas. Overall, 36.30 percent seropositivity was found in 10,197 blood samples collected from citizens from all 24 wards in Mumbai,'' said the survey.

The first survey in July last year found 57 percent seropositivity in slum areas of three wards, while the survey in August showed 45 percent seropositivity in slum areas, a civic official said.

''The blood samples taken from private laboratories in non-slum areas showed seropositivity of 28.5 percent in the current survey. In the first survey conducted in July last year, this figure was 16 percent for three wards and 18 percent in the survey held in August,'' he said.

The latest serosurvey, held in March this year, was carried out using the ''unlinked anonymous sampling method'' with blood samples collected from those who had not been vaccinated.

It was the third survey after similar exercises in July and August last year, a BMC release said.

The samples were tested for antibodies at the molecular biology laboratory located in the civic-run Kasturba Hospital premises here, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian mother takes home body of son killed in accident in Singapore

Every night, 50-year-old Sugunan Shanthi would wait for a call from her son, a construction worker in Singapore, so that her worries about him contracting COVID-19 would be eased.Nearing midnight on April 19, her 28-year-old son Sugunan Sud...

Japan to open large vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osaka -media

The Japanese government is planning to open large vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka in the coming weeks in a bid to speed up its inoculation drive, local media reported on Sunday.The Nikkei newspaper said on Sunday the government will ...

Coal Ministry sets up monitoring cell to help officials tested positive for COVID

The Coal Ministry has set up a monitoring cell for rendering help to its officials and their family members who have been tested positive for COVID-19 and are under home quarantine or admitted in hospitals for treatment.The ministry mention...

COVID's 2nd wave testing our patience, capacity to bear pain: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain. During the 76th episode of the Mann ki Baat radio programme, the Prime Minister lauded the health workers and doctors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021