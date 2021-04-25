Left Menu

US will rapidly deploy additional support to India amid COVID-19 surge: Blinken

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 10:19 IST
US will rapidly deploy additional support to India amid COVID-19 surge: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The US will rapidly deploy additional support to India and its health care heroes amidst the horrific COVID-19 outbreak, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Blinken's remarks came as pressure grew on the Biden administration to ship COVID-19 vaccines along with several life-saving medical supplies to India.

"Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak," Blinken said in a tweet on Saturday night.

"We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes," Blinken said.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. "We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon," Sullivan said. With a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the US was working closely with Indian officials at both the political and experts' level to identify ways to help address the crisis. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter also told reporters that the US continues to work closely with India to facilitate the movement of essential supplies and also address the bottlenecks of the supply chains.

Several US lawmakers, eminent Indian-Americans and the powerful US Chambers of Commerce have voiced their concerns over the situation in India and have asked the Biden administration to extend assistance, release vaccines and other raw materials critical for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID's 2nd wave testing our patience, capacity to bear pain: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain. During the 76th episode of the Mann ki Baat radio program, the Prime Minister lauded the health workers and doctors fo...

Indian mother takes home body of son killed in accident in Singapore

Every night, 50-year-old Sugunan Shanthi would wait for a call from her son, a construction worker in Singapore, so that her worries about him contracting COVID-19 would be eased.Nearing midnight on April 19, her 28-year-old son Sugunan Sud...

Japan to open large vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osaka -media

The Japanese government is planning to open large vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka in the coming weeks in a bid to speed up its inoculation drive, local media reported on Sunday.The Nikkei newspaper said on Sunday the government will ...

Coal Ministry sets up monitoring cell to help officials tested positive for COVID

The Coal Ministry has set up a monitoring cell for rendering help to its officials and their family members who have been tested positive for COVID-19 and are under home quarantine or admitted in hospitals for treatment.The ministry mention...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021