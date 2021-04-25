Left Menu

Lockdown in Delhi extended by another week as COVID-19 cases surge

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week, saying the severity of COVID-19 was unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in the last few days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 13:34 IST
Lockdown in Delhi extended by another week as COVID-19 cases surge
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week, saying the severity of COVID-19 was unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in the last few days. The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he said. It was scheduled to end at 5 AM on April 26 before extension. ''We will have to watch the situation for a few more days whether the cases decrease or increase,'' he said. The chief minister said the onslaught of coronavirus has not subsided even as the government had imposed six days lockdown as the last weapon in its arsenal. ''Everybody voted for extension of lockdown. The positivity rate reached up to 36-37 percent in past few days although it has slightly dipped now. It is around 29 percent today,'' he said. To keep watch on oxygen availability, the Delhi government has decided that the manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals will update supply and consumption data every two hours on a portal set up by it. He said the Centre has further increased Delhi's oxygen quota by 10 tonnes per day and hoped the chaotic situation due to oxygen crisis in Delhi will end in a few days. ''The Centre has increased Delhi's quota from 480 tonnes to 490 tonnes per day. But, we are yet to receive full quota. Currently, only 330-335 tonnes per day supply is being received by us,'' he said. The chief minister said his government is receiving much support from the Centre and both are properly coordinating to solve the oxygen supply problem. Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 deaths with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Saturday as well as over 24,000 fresh cases.

The city has reported nearly 2,500 deaths due to the deadly virus in a 12-day period Several hospitals in the national capital are grappling with severe shortage of medical oxygen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's PM fires key hospital officials after deadly blaze

Iraqs prime minister fired key hospital officials on Sunday hours after a fire broke out in an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients in Baghdad, causing deaths and injuries. Initial reports indicated the fire at Ibh al-Khatib hospita...

Third 'Oxygen Express' scheduled to reach Maharashtra today

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the third Oxygen Express carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen LMO, each with about 14 tonnes LMO, is scheduled to reach Kalamboli in Maharashtra on Sunday ...

Bodies keep arriving at Kanpur crematoriums, belie official virus death count

As coronavirus cases surge, the number of cremations taking place at the citys crematoriums has increased several-fold -- far more than the 66 deaths officially attributed to the virus in the entire district over the past six days.Data from...

ISRO to launch data relay satellites to track Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch a data relay satellite that will help maintain contact with the Gagangyaan mission throughout after the launch, sources said.The satellite will be launched before the final leg of the Gagan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021