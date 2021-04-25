Left Menu

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday informed that the state has started a COVID-19 helpdesk that will function 24 hours from today.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:19 IST
Rajasthan govt launches COVID-19 helpline
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday informed that the state has started a COVID-19 helpdesk that will function 24 hours from today. "The helpline numbers are 2225624 and 2225000. Director RCH Dr. Laxman Singh Ola will be incharge of this helpdesk. You can avail help from any district of the state and register your complaints," said the Minister.

Raghu Sharma also talked about the requirement of oxygen in Rajasthan and said, "We have nearly 14,389 oxygen supported beds and 4,477 ICU beds are available. There is no shortage of beds. However, it is important that the Centre provides us oxygen in the required amount. Till now 140 MT liquid medical oxygen has been allotted to us by the government. However, our requirement is more than 250MT." He also informed that the positivity rate is 6.08 percent and the recovery rate is 73.69 percent in the state. The death rate is 0.70 percent.

"Directions to increase the RT-PCR COVID-19 testing to one lakh have been given," he added. "We have provided 67 COVID-19 testing facilities out of which 38 are government-run and 29 private," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

