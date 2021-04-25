Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL42 LD PM Second wave of COVID has shaken country; we will soon come out of crisis: PM Modi New Delhi: Noting that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing people's patience and their capacity to endure pain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this ''toofan'' (storm) has shaken the country after it was full of enthusiasm and self-confidence after successfully tackling the first wave.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Single-day spike of over 3.49 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India, record 2,767 fatalities New Delhi: India logged a record 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections in a day taking it total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL26 VIRUS-LD OXYGEN PLANTS PM CARES PMO says 551 oxygen generation plants to set up in govt hospitals through PM Cares Fund New Delhi: As many as 551 dedicated pressure swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants will be set up inside public health facilities across the country to boost availability of the life-saving gas amid its shortage in several states battling the COVID-19 surge.

DEL16 CONG-RAHUL-JAN KI BAAT System failed, so it's important to do Jan ki baat: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the ''system has failed'' and it is the duty of the party to provide help to fellow citizens suffering due to sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the country.

DEL51 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD KEJRIWAL Lockdown in Delhi extended by another week as COVID-19 cases surge New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week, saying the severity of COVID-19 is unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 per cent in the last few days.

DEL32 UKD-AVALANCHE-TOLL Death toll in avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli rises to 11 Gopeshwar: The death toll in an avalanche near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district rose to 11 on Sunday, officials said here.

DEL46 VIRUS-RAIL-OXYGEN Oxygen Express with 70 tonnes of oxygen to reach Delhi by Monday night: Railways New Delhi: The first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas will depart from Jindal Steel Works plant in Raigarh on Sunday night, Chairman Railway Board Suneet Sharma said.

DEL44 CONG-VACCINE-STATES 4 Cong-ruled states express inability to vaccinate for 18-45 group: 'Centre hijacked stocks' New Delhi: Four states ruled by the Congress and its allies Sunday accused the Centre of ''hijacking'' vaccine stocks from manufacturers, and expressed doubts they would be able to launch the inoculation drive to cover those between 18-45 years of age from May 1.

MDS4 TN-OXYGEN-CM-MODI TN CM urges PM to halt diversion of oxygen to AP, Telangana Chennai: Eighty metric tonnes of liquid oxygen has been diverted to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and this should be halted in view of increase in oxygen demand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-LD JUDGE SC judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar passes away New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar died at a private hospital in Gurgaon, sources said on Sunday. He was 62.

LGD6 SCBA-VACATIONS COVID-19: SCBA urges CJI to advance summer vacations, wants holidays from April 26 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association on Sunday requested Chief Justice N V Ramana to advance the summer vacations in the wake of the rampaging second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN10 VIRUS-US-BLINKEN-LD INDIA US will rapidly deploy additional support to India to fight COVID-19 surge: Blinken Washington: The US will rapidly deploy additional support to India and its health care heroes to combat the massive surge in coronavirus infections in the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-VACCINE-INDIA Biden admin criticised for not releasing surplus COVID-19 vaccines to India Washington: The Biden administration has come under criticism from several quarters, including from members and supporters of the Democratic party, for not releasing surplus COVID-19 vaccines to India when the country is experiencing its worst-ever public health crisis. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 IRAQ-HOSPITAL-3RDLD FIRE Iraq Interior Ministry: 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire Baghdad: Iraq's Interior Ministry said Sunday that 82 people died and 110 were injured in a catastrophic fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital tending to severe coronavirus patients. By Samya Kullab.

