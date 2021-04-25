Pt Rajan Mishra dies of Covid in Delhi hospital
Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Rajan Mishra died due to COVID-19 complications at a hospital here on Sunday evening, his nephew said. He was 70.Mishra, who along with his brother Sajan Mishra was one of the foremost exponents of khayal gayaki, had a heart attack in the afternoon and then another in the evening, his nephew Amit told PTI.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:21 IST
Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Rajan Mishra died due to COVID-19 complications at a hospital here on Sunday evening, his nephew said. He was 70.
Mishra, who along with his brother Sajan Mishra was one of the foremost exponents of khayal gayaki, had a heart attack in the afternoon and then another in the evening, his nephew Amit told PTI. ''Pandit Rajan Mishra ji passed away at around 6.30 in Delhi's St Stephen hospital. He had COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. He had taken the first dose of the vaccine about 15-20 days ago. He had a heart attack in the afternoon and he had another attack at around 5.30,'' Amit said. Mishra was a Padma Bhushan awardee. The brothers belonged to the Banaras gharana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhushan
- Amit
- Delhi
- Pandit Rajan Mishra
- Banaras
- Hindustani
- Sajan Mishra
- Pt Rajan Mishra
ALSO READ
MHA decides to restart Delhi Cantt's COVID-19 centre from next week as infections surge
Man arrested by Delhi police for deceiving people with fake online job ads
MHA decides to restart Delhi Cantt's COVID-19 centre as infections surge
Illegal dance bar busted in Delhi, 5 held
Your biggest supporter with the loudest cheer, come on Delhi: Shreyas Iyer extends support to DC