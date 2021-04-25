Left Menu

COVID-19: 8 oxygen generation plants being installed in Delhi with PM CARES Fund

In order to augment the medical oxygen capacity of Delhi amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants are being installed in the national capital with the support of the PM CARES Fund, said official sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to augment the medical oxygen capacity of Delhi amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants are being installed in the national capital with the support of the PM CARES Fund, said official sources. These plants will enhance the capacity of medical oxygen by 14.4 metric tonnes.

Of the eight PSA plants to be installed in Delhi, one was already installed at Burari Hospital, Kaushik Enclave on March 17. Four plants, one each at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini and Deepa Chand Bandhu Hospital, Ashok Vihar are expected to be completed by April 30.

The sources said it is the Delhi government that delayed the site readiness despite weekly reviews since November last year. For Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Dakshinpuri, the site has been readied as late as April 19 by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. The site readiness certificate of Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital, Narela has not been submitted by the Delhi government yet, sources said.

Delhi recorded 22,933 fresh COVID-19 cases and 350 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin update on Sunday evening. (ANI)

