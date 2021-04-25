Left Menu

Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.Earlier in the day, TMC candidate from Khardah assembly constituency Kajal Sinha, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here.The new infections included 3,779 from Kolkata and 3,140 from North 24 Parganas.Union Minister Babul Supriyo said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and would not be able to vote in Asansol on April 26.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:40 IST
Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the disease, it said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 18 were reported from Kolkata, 15 from North 24 Parganas and 5 from Howrah. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

Earlier in the day, TMC candidate from Khardah assembly constituency Kajal Sinha, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here.

The new infections included 3,779 from Kolkata and 3,140 from North 24 Parganas.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and would not be able to vote in Asansol on April 26. His wife was also diagnosed with the disease.

Supriyo, a two-time MP from Asansol, is contesting the assembly election from Tollygunge seat where voting was held on April 10.

At least 8,407 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,44,209 in the state.

The number of active cases currently stands at 88,800, the bulletin said.

The state has so far conducted 1,01,66,796 sample tests for COVID-19, including 55,600 since Saturday, it added.

PTI SUS BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City win record-equalling fourth straight League Cup

Manchester City claimed a record-equalling fourth successive League Cup triumph as Aymeric Laportes late header sealed a deserved 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs had soaked up intense City pressure for most of the game t...

India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of Indias handling of the coronavirus outbreak, as cases of COVID-19 again hit a world record. Tw...

U.S. to provide urgently needed vaccine components, medical supplies to India

The United States will immediately provide raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, a White House spokeswoman said on Sunday. The United Stat...

DC beat SRH in thrilling Super Over contest

Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Super Over contest in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.Batting first, Delhi Capitals managed to score 159 for 4 with opener Prithvi Shaw back in form with a 53 off 39 balls. Ski...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021