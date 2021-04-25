Left Menu

Delhi customs air cargo clears consignments of oxygen concentrators on priority

Seven consignments of oxygen concentrators and five consignments of pulse oxymeters cleared on priority. Appreciating the CBIC, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted To facilitate clearance of COVID-19 materials so required to fight the virus is the need of the hour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:46 IST
Delhi customs air cargo clears consignments of oxygen concentrators on priority

Delhi air cargo customs has cleared consignments of oxygen concentrators and pulse oxymeters on priority basis, the CBIC said on Sunday.

The government has directed customs officials to clear all import consignments, including life-saving drugs and oxygen equipment, used in the treatment of COVID-19, on the highest priority. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a tweet stated: ''Air Cargo Customs, @Delhicustoms working 24*7 to facilitate clearance of COVID19 material. Seven consignments of oxygen concentrators and five consignments of pulse oxymeters cleared on priority.'' Appreciating the CBIC, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted: “To facilitate clearance of COVID-19 materials so required to fight the virus is the need of the hour. Critical in the fight against the pandemic. Keep the good work going.” The government on Saturday waived customs duty on import of Covid vaccines as well as medical grade oxygen and related equipment as the nation battled its worst health crisis with a ''tsunami'' of infections setting a new world record for cases.

In a review meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also directed the Revenue Department to ensure seamless and quick custom clearance of such equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City win record-equalling fourth straight League Cup

Manchester City claimed a record-equalling fourth successive League Cup triumph as Aymeric Laportes late header sealed a deserved 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs had soaked up intense City pressure for most of the game t...

India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of Indias handling of the coronavirus outbreak, as cases of COVID-19 again hit a world record. Tw...

U.S. to provide urgently needed vaccine components, medical supplies to India

The United States will immediately provide raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, a White House spokeswoman said on Sunday. The United Stat...

DC beat SRH in thrilling Super Over contest

Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Super Over contest in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.Batting first, Delhi Capitals managed to score 159 for 4 with opener Prithvi Shaw back in form with a 53 off 39 balls. Ski...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021