208 new cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 15,994

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-04-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 23:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya on Sunday reported 208 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 15,994, a health department official said.

The state now has 1,388 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The death toll rose at 160, as two more persons succumbed to the infection, he said.

At least 62 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 14,446, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 4.49 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

