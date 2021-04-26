Left Menu

U.S. administers 228.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

The United States had administered 228,661,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 290,692,005 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. A total of 7,791,490 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 00:31 IST
U.S. administers 228.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

The United States had administered 228,661,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 290,692,005 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That is an increase from the 225,640,460 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by April 24 out of 290,685,655 doses delivered.

The agency said 139,978,480 people had received at least one dose while 94,772,329 people had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , and Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday.

Top U.S. health regulators said the country can immediately resume use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. A total of 7,791,490 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Chad's military council refuses to negotiate with rebels

Chads transitional military council will not negotiate with rebels, who have said that they are open to talks, spokesman Azem Bermendao Agouna said on Sunday.Faced with this situation that is putting Chad in peril, it is not the time for me...

Mexico reports 1,653 new COVID-19 cases, 94 more deaths

Mexico on Sunday reported 1,653 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 94 more fatalities, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the countrys total to 2,328,391 infections and 214,947 deaths.The government has said the rea...

U.S. determined to help India deal with COVID-19 surge - Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States is determined to help India deal with a massive spike in coronavirus cases, just as India helped Americans when U.S. hospitals were strained early in the pandemic.Just as India sent assistance...

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

The Netherlands will prohibit passenger flights from India from Monday at 6 p.m. 1600 GMT until May 1 due to fears over a new variant of COVID-19, the ministry of transport said.The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021