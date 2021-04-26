Left Menu

COVID-19: Mask, traffic violations shoot up in Raigad in April

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:11 IST
Representative image

A total of 6,317 people have been fined Rs 13.99 lakh for not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in April this year in Raigad in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

This is a huge rise from the 1,302 people who have penalized a cumulative sum of Rs 4.72 lakh for mask violations in the district between March 1 last year and March 31, 2021, an official said.

The official said, during the 13-month period, police registered 2.06 lakh offenses for traffic violations and collected fines to the tune of Rs 5.32 crore, whereas the number of cases registered in April this year stood at 13,599, the official added.

The district police also informed that 2,149 out of its 2,308 personnel have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, comprising 157 officers and 1,992 constabularies.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe said 532 police personnel in the district had contracted the infection, and four had died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

