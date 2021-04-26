India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday, as countries including Britain, Germany, and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help battle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* A British minister flatly denied a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third-social and economic lockdown to stem coronavirus infections. * A top European Union official said Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to travel to Europe by summer.

* Germany's coronavirus infection rate rose at the weekend despite stricter restrictions and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he did not expect moves to ease curbs before the end of May. AMERICAS

* Children attending summer camp can get within 3 feet of each other but should wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to fresh guidance issued by the U.S. CDC. * Canada's health department said 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine imported from Emergent BioSolutions' Baltimore facility were safe and met quality specifications.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's government will not import COVID-19 vaccines itself but expects states and companies to do so, two government officials told Reuters.

* Thailand's government slapped restrictions on travel from India over concerns of imported coronavirus cases and closed more venues in Bangkok, even as it came under fire for not doing enough to contain a spike in infections. * Authorities in Nepal were grappling to contain the rapid rise of cases with experts fearing that thousands of people in the Himalayan state have caught the more infectious mutant strains emerging out of India.

* The Philippines announced that the total number of coronavirus cases it had recorded had exceeded one million as it continued to record thousands of new infections in the capital region, the epicenter of its latest outbreak. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkey's cabinet will discuss adopting a tighter lockdown on Monday as President Tayyip Erdogan tries to prevent a second lost year of tourism revenues, officials said. * Turkish pharmaceutical firm Viscoran İlaç will produce Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at its plants, with production to launch in upcoming months, the company said in a joint statement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

* South African researchers will on Wednesday resume a study further evaluating the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the field after it was temporarily suspended along with the use of the shot in the United States. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will be reviewed on April 30 by technical experts for possible WHO emergency-use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters. * China's SciClone Pharmaceuticals has begun a clinical trial to test if its hepatitis B treatment Zadaxin helps to boost immunity provided by COVID-19 vaccines, it said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European stocks clawed their way higher on Monday as world markets began the week in a relatively upbeat mood following further signs last week that economies are recovering rapidly.

* German business morale improved only slightly in April as the third wave of COVID-19 infections and a semiconductor shortage in the motor vehicle sector slowed recovery in Europe's largest economy, a survey showed.

