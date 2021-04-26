Left Menu

Coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building in T'gana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:50 IST
Coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building in T'gana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 45-year old coronavirus patient allegedly ended his life by jumping from the building of a state-run hospital in Nizamabad district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The man, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital jumped from the fifth floor of the hospital building at around 3 AM reportedly due to fear and died on the spot, a police official said, based on preliminary investigation.

A case was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

3 sectors exempted from govt ban on non-medical use of liquid oxygen

A day after putting a ban on the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes, the government on Monday allowed three sectors -- ampules and vials, pharmaceutical and defense forces -- to use the commodity.Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla ...

All hospitals have adequate beds, facilities to treat COVID- 19 stricken patients: Pondy LT Guv

Hospitals in the Union Territory of Puducherry are fully equipped to treat pandemic stricken patients and government was bearing the expenditure for their treatment in private hospitals,Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday.Tal...

Youn Yuh Jung's remarks about Brad Pitt in Oscar-winning speech go viral

Youn Yuh Jung, who bagged Oscar for Best Supporting Female Actor for Minari, has been hogging the limelight for the adorable remarks she made about Brad Pitt in her winning speech. It seems the Minari star has a fan girl inside her which sh...

Form STF to take action against black-marketing of life-saving drugs: Delhi govt to DMs

The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to constitute a Special Task Force to take strict action against those involved in hoarding and black-marketing of life-saving drugs which are used for treating coronavirus patients...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021