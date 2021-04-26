Coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building in T'gana

Coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building in T'ganaPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:50 IST
A 45-year old coronavirus patient allegedly ended his life by jumping from the building of a state-run hospital in Nizamabad district in the early hours of Monday, police said.
The man, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital jumped from the fifth floor of the hospital building at around 3 AM reportedly due to fear and died on the spot, a police official said, based on preliminary investigation.
A case was registered.
