Infosys sets up COVID care centres for staff; sees no impact on client deliverables amid second wave

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Monday said it has set up COVID care centres at Pune and Bengaluru for its employees and their families and is in process of setting up similar facilities across its major offices in the country.

The company, which gets 86 per cent of its revenues from markets like the US and Europe, said it sees no impact on its client deliverables due to the current health situation.

India is registering a record number of COVID-19 cases daily that has put extreme pressure on the healthcare infrastructure of the country. The number of new coronavirus infections touched 3,52,991 cases and 2,812 fatalities, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday at 8 am.

The massive rise in infections in the second wave of the pandemic has led to hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors and ventilators.

''In order to support employees and their family members who have contracted COVID-19 and need special medical care beyond home quarantine, Infosys has set up Employee COVID Care Centres in Pune and Bengaluru.

''These centres would be managed by Ruby Hall hospital for Pune, and Manipal Hospitals for Bengaluru,'' Infosys said in an e-mailed statement.

Infosys is also in the process of setting up similar care centres across its major offices in India, it added.

''At present, we continue to operate in a remote model across our offices and see no impact on our client deliverables due to the health situation,'' it noted.

Infosys has also tied up with COVID-19 testing labs across the country and collaborated with emergency ambulance providers in every major city. The company has partnered with 1,490 hospitals in 242 cities in India to enable treatment for its employees and their family members.

The Bengaluru-based company said it has established vaccination centres for employees and their family members at some of its campuses across India in collaboration with healthcare partners.

The company, which is setting up additional centres across all other campuses in India, has collaborated with over 130 hospitals in India for its employees and their family members to get vaccinated.

''Infosys welcomes the decision by the government to open up vaccination for all adults in India. Our teams are working with our medical partners to accelerate the vaccination programme to cover our employees as early as possible.

''We are in discussions with healthcare providers as well as vaccine suppliers to help us in this endeavour,'' Infosys said.

