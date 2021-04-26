FACTBOX-Details of use of AstraZeneca, J&J COVID vaccines

Following is an outline of countries that have restricted or suspended the use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, after Europe confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.

J&J and AstraZeneca have stated that no clear causal relationship has been established between their vaccines and such blood clots. The European Medicines Agency maintains that the benefits of both shots outweigh any risks. COUNTRIES USING THE ASTRAZENECA VACCINE WITH RESTRICTIONS

AUSTRALIA Recommended on April 8 that people under 50 should get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's.

BRITAIN Vaccination committee has said an alternative should be given for people under 30 where possible, but that people who have received a first dose of the vaccine should get a second shot.

BULGARIA Suspended use of vaccine on April 19 for women below 60 years who are at increased risk of thrombosis.

CANADA Said in early April it would pause offering the vaccine to people under 55 and require a new analysis of the shot.

ESTONIA Suspended use for people under 60 on April 7.

FRANCE Is using vaccine only for people aged 55 and over. On April 9, recommended that people under 55 who have had a first dose of the AstraZeneca shot should receive a messenger RNA vaccine for their second dose.

FINLAND Is using only for people aged 65 and over.

GEORGIA Is using only in medical centres Russian news agency TASS reported on March 19.

GERMANY Restricts use to those aged over 60. Recommended on April 1 that people under 60 who have had a first dose of AstraZeneca should receive a different second shot.

INDONESIA Is using the vaccine but has warned against giving it to people with a low blood platelet count.

IRELAND Said on April 12 it was restricting use of the vaccine to those over 60.

ITALY Recommends use only for people over 60.

MEXICO Drug regulator Cofepris said on April 7 it did not "at this time" plan to limit the vaccine's use but was investigating the information raised by Britain.

NETHERLANDS Said on April 8 it would limit use of the vaccine to people over 60.

NORTH MACEDONIA Health minister said on March 31 the vaccine would be limited to people aged over 60 as a precautionary measure.

PHILIPPINES Said on April 19 it would resume administering the vaccine to under-60s after having temporarily suspended use on April 8.

SOUTH KOREA Resumed use of the shot for people aged 30 or older on April 12 after suspending use in under-60s on April 7.

SPAIN From April 8, giving the vaccine only to people over 60.

SWEDEN Using for people aged 65 and older.

COUNTRIES WHERE ASTRAZENECA VACCINE USE IS SUSPENDED CAMEROON

Said on March 18 it was suspending administration of shots the country was due to receive. DENMARK

Said on April 14 it would stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine, the first country to do so. On April 19, Ritzau news agency reported that authorities may permit people to choose to have the vaccine. NORWAY

The government suspended administration of the shot on March 11 and is assessing whether to follow an Institute of Public Health recommendation to end its use. J&J VACCINE - REVIEWS, DELAYS AND USE

EUROPEAN UNION J&J said on April 20 it would resume rollout of the vaccine in Europe with a safety warning after regulators said they found a possible link to rare blood clotting issues but backed its overall benefits against any risks.

Use in the EU was not yet widespread as the company began deliveries only in the week of April 12. At least seven EU countries resumed use of the vaccine following the regulator's decision. COUNTRIES THAT HAVE RESUMED USE OF J&J VACCINE

UNITED STATES Health regulators said on April 23 the country can immediately resume use of the J&J vaccine, ending a 10-day pause.

BULGARIA Decided on April 26 to start administering the vaccine without any restrictions following U.S. FDA ruling.

FRANCE Government said on April 21 that it plans to start using the vaccine the following week.

GERMANY The health ministry said on April 21 it will soon start delivering the vaccine to federal states for use in vaccination centres. On April 23, the country decided not to impose limits on use.

GREECE Plans to start rollout on May 5 after suspending vaccinations on April 19.

ITALY Health ministry on April 20 recommended the vaccine be used for people over the age of 60.

NETHERLANDS Resumed use of the vaccine from April 21.

POLAND Started administering the J&J shot on April 15, saying benefits outweigh potential risks.

SOUTH AFRICA Researchers will on April 28 resume a study further evaluating the efficacy of the J&J vaccine in the field.

SPAIN Spanish regions began using the vaccine to inoculate 70-79 year olds on April 22.

COUNTRIES WHERE RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE ON J&J VACCINE BELGIUM

Delayed J&J rollout at the company's request on April 14. DENMARK

The health authority said on April 21 it expects to announce its decision the following week. SWEDEN

The Public Health Agency said on April 19 it was extending its recommendation against starting vaccinations.

