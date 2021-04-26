People returning to Meghalaya advised 7-days self-isolation: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that all those people returning to the state have been advised to keep themselves isolated for seven days even if they test negative for the virus at the entry points.

He also urged the people of the state to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated.

''Reviewed the #COVID19 situation. Discussed the improvement of management up to the grassroot level. We advise returnees to keep themselves isolated for 7 days even if they test negative. Urge citizens to not be complacent, follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour & get vaccinated,'' he tweeted after the meeting.

The chief minister said that close to 65 per cent of all returnees have tested positive and hence self isolation of seven days is a must as the virus is highly contagious.

He said the situation in the state capital is ''very serious'' as the number of positive cases are rising.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 16,124 as 130 more people tested positive for the virus while one new fatality pushed the coronavirus death toll to 161, Health Services Director, Aman War said.

The state now has 1,403 active COVID-19 cases.

During the day 114 people recovered from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 14,560, War said.

The state has so far tested 4.51 lakhsamples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 2.24 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far, of which 1.24 lakh have received both doses of the vaccine, the health services director said.