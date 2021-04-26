Left Menu

People returning to Meghalaya advised 7-days self-isolation: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that all those people returning to the state have been advised to keep themselves isolated for seven days even if they test negative for the virus at the entry points.He also urged the people of the state to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated.Reviewed the COVID19 situation.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:43 IST
People returning to Meghalaya advised 7-days self-isolation: CM
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SangmaConrad)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that all those people returning to the state have been advised to keep themselves isolated for seven days even if they test negative for the virus at the entry points.

He also urged the people of the state to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated.

''Reviewed the #COVID19 situation. Discussed the improvement of management up to the grassroot level. We advise returnees to keep themselves isolated for 7 days even if they test negative. Urge citizens to not be complacent, follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour & get vaccinated,'' he tweeted after the meeting.

The chief minister said that close to 65 per cent of all returnees have tested positive and hence self isolation of seven days is a must as the virus is highly contagious.

He said the situation in the state capital is ''very serious'' as the number of positive cases are rising.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 16,124 as 130 more people tested positive for the virus while one new fatality pushed the coronavirus death toll to 161, Health Services Director, Aman War said.

The state now has 1,403 active COVID-19 cases.

During the day 114 people recovered from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 14,560, War said.

The state has so far tested 4.51 lakhsamples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 2.24 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far, of which 1.24 lakh have received both doses of the vaccine, the health services director said.

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Disruptions to immunisation put millions of children at risk -U.N.

Millions of children whose immunisations have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Africa, are now at risk from life-threatening diseases such as measles, polio, yellow fever and diphtheria, U.N. health agencies warned on ...

Taking all steps to manage COVID-19 pandemic, adequate beds available: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday assured the people of the state that his government is taking all possible steps to effectively manage the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and necessary arrangements have been made to ...

BJP-backed panels win 3 out of 5 municipal councils in Goa

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP- supported panels on Monday won an absolute majority in three of the five municipal councils in Goa where voting took place last week.Polling in areas under the municipal councils of Mapusa, Margao, Mormugao, Sang...

AP Exclusive: US will share AstraZeneca vaccines with world

The US will begin sharing its entire pipeline of vaccines from AstraZeneca once the COVID-19 vaccine clear federal safety reviews, the White House said on Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021