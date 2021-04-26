Left Menu

Ireland expected to allow J&J vaccine for over-50s -RTE TV

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Irish state body charged with advising on the use of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to recommend that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine be used for anyone over the age of 50, state broadcaster RTE reported on Monday. The recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, due in the coming days, would be a relief to the government, which last week indicated a feared ban on the use of the vaccine for under-60s would render its current vaccination targets virtually impossible.

The department of health did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

