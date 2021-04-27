France to supply India with COVID medical aid -Elysee

France to supply India with COVID medical aid -ElyseeReuters | Paris | Updated: 27-04-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 00:47 IST
France will supply India with "substantial medical aid" to help the country tackle a huge wave of new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming its hospitals, the Elysee presidential palace said on Monday.
The shipments to India will include oxygen generators, respirators and cryogenic containers and will start next weekend.
