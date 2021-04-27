Left Menu

U.S. eases Israel travel advisory rating to 'Level 3'

The U.S. State Department on Monday lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" - just days after it had raised it.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 03:32 IST
The U.S. State Department on Monday lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" - just days after it had raised it. Last week, the State Department added 119 countries to the 34 countries listed at its highest "Level 4: Do Not Travel" rating, out of about 209 destinations listed.

The countries added included the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Israel, Mexico and Germany, and cited a "very high level of COVID-19". The advisories are recommendations to American citizens and are not binding. The State Department said last week the move to list more countries at Level 4 did not imply a reassessment of current health situations, but rather "an adjustment in the State Department's Travel Advisory system to rely more on (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's) existing epidemiological assessments."

The State Department and Israeli Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

