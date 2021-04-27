Left Menu

Sri Lanka records 997 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka has recorded 997 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike, taking the number of infections in the country to 102,3876, while 647 people have succumbed to coronavirus in the country, health authorities said here on Tuesday.

The previous highest was 975 cases reported on February 9.

The news of the spike in infections came as the health authorities feared the formation of clusters and sub-clusters.

Chief Epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera said several clusters have emerged, but the situation was not alarming as the cases could be traced back to their contacts.

The health ministry has directed to assess the availability of oxygen in hospitals as more patients have been hospitalized, officials said.

COVID-19 prevention minister Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle said the ICU facilities were coming under increasing pressure.

Schools in the western and the northwestern regions would remain shut until the end of the month, Education Minister GL Peiris said given the new wave of coronavirus. The opening of universities has already been postponed.

The government announced that offices will have fewer staff, and public transporters have been asked to limit the number of passengers to limit the spread of coronavirus.

All state and private functions have been canceled for three months.

