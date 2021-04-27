Ontario getting military help for pandemic surge

The government of Ontario will be getting help from Canada's military in dealing with a surge of coronavirus infections, while several other Canadian provinces are tightening health restrictions in hopes of avoiding a similar situation.

Ontario's solicitor general says resources are coming from the Canadian armed forces and the Canadian Red Cross. Ontario has been struggling with a new wave of the pandemic that has seen the number of COVD-19 patients in intensive care surge. Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 2,271 people were in hospitals with COVID-19 on Monday, including 877 in ICUs.

Several other provinces imposed new restrictions Monday, including Nova Scotia, which closed Halifax-area schools to in-person learning for two weeks after the province revored a single-day record for new cases for the second day in a row.

