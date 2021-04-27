Left Menu

Ontario getting military help for pandemic surge

The government of Ontario will be getting help from Canadas military in dealing with a surge of coronavirus infections, while several other Canadian provinces are tightening health restrictions in hopes of avoiding a similar situation.Ontarios solicitor general says resources are coming from the Canadian armed forces and the Canadian Red Cross.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:51 IST
Ontario getting military help for pandemic surge

The government of Ontario will be getting help from Canada's military in dealing with a surge of coronavirus infections, while several other Canadian provinces are tightening health restrictions in hopes of avoiding a similar situation.

Ontario's solicitor general says resources are coming from the Canadian armed forces and the Canadian Red Cross. Ontario has been struggling with a new wave of the pandemic that has seen the number of COVD-19 patients in intensive care surge. Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 2,271 people were in hospitals with COVID-19 on Monday, including 877 in ICUs.

Several other provinces imposed new restrictions Monday, including Nova Scotia, which closed Halifax-area schools to in-person learning for two weeks after the province revored a single-day record for new cases for the second day in a row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

10 states account for 69.1 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, reported 69.1 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.With 3,23,144 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection ...

UBS takes unexpected $774 mln Archegos hit, overshadowing Q1 profit beat

UBS reported a surprise 774 million hit on Tuesday from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos, taking the shine off a forecast-beating 14 rise in quarterly net profit at the worlds largest wealth manager. The charge taken by Switzer...

SC allows Vedanta to operate its plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu for producing oxygen.

SC allows Vedanta to operate its plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu for producing oxygen....

Oxygen shortage: Govt imports 20 cryogenic tankers, allocates them to states

The Centre has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to states to address the shortage of oxygen tankers in the country as it deals with spiralling cases of COVID-19. As mapping of liquid medical oxyge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021