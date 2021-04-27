Left Menu

Guj govt announces new curbs, night curfew in 9 more cities

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:11 IST
Guj govt announces new curbs, night curfew in 9 more cities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat government on Tuesday decided to impose night curfew in nine more cities of the state in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

With this, the night curfew is now being enforced in 29 cities of Gujarat.

The state government also announced new restrictions in these 29 cities, including closure of restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes and water parks, till May 5.

It also announced curbs on APMCs, public transport, religious gatherings, funerals and marriage functions across the state.

The night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am was already in place since April 7 in 20 cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara.

''Now, the state government has decided to enforce the night curfew in nine more cities - Himmatnagar, Navsari, Veraval, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhotaudepur and Palanpur - from April 28,'' an official release said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision during a high-level meeting on Tuesday after taking into consideration Union Home Ministry's latest guidelines to control the spread of the coronavirus, it said.

Informing further about the new curbs, the release said while essential services and factories will continue to function in these cities, the government has ordered the closure of restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes and water parks in these 29 cities till May 5.

Other establishments like beauty parlors, gardens, salons, gyms, auditoriums and malls would also remain shut in these cities, it said.

Besides all the APMCs (agriculture produce market committees) across the state will also remain closed, and only market yards trading in vegetables and fruits will be allowed to function.

All religious places in the state will also remain shut for the public, and only 20 people will be allowed at a funeral, the release said, adding that the upper limit for marriage gatherings is 50.

Public transport buses across the state would function with 50 percent capacity, it added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh mark on Monday to reach 5,10,373 with the addition of 14,340 new cases, the highest rise in a single day so far.

With a record 158 fatalities in a day, the COVID-19 toll in Gujarat rose to 6,486, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares edge lower, Fed comments awaited

Hong Kongs Hang Seng index ended barely lower on Tuesday as regional investors trod cautiously ahead of comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 11.29 points or 0.04 at 28,941.54. ...

Jenna Coleman to star in 'The War Rooms'

Actor Jenna Coleman, who starred in BBCNetflix drama The Serpent on serial killer Charles Sobhraj, is all set to lead The War Rooms.Coleman will play Joan Bright, the woman who ran Winston Churchills secret Whitehall bunker, in the series, ...

Gujarat extends night curfew to nine more cities

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in nine more cities from 8 pm to 6 am. Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. Curfew will be imposed to...

EU Parliament lifts immunity of Greek far-right lawmaker

European Union lawmakers voted on Tuesday to lift the immunity of a Greek far-right member of the EU parliament who has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in Greece for being a leading member of a criminal organisation.The European Parlia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021