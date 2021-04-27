RTPCR tests in HC premises only for court staff, advocates

The Delhi High Court Tuesday issued a circular stating RTPCR tests being conducted at COVID-19 centre on its premises shall be restricted to the court staff and advocates due to limited availability of testing kits and to streamline the rush there.

''Registration will be done at the centre only. No prior appointment will be given as mentioned in the earlier circular. ''Only 25 persons will be allowed at a time inside the centre and no one will be permitted to crowd the entrance gate,'' said the circular, issued by the Delhi High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain.

On April 16, the high court had issued a circular stating that RTPCR tests would be conducted in the COVID centre in its premises on various dates between April 19 to May 31.

''All the officers and officials of this court, who are desirous to undergo the said test are requested to send information in advance to Madhu Singhal, Joint Registrar, (General Administration-II) for making appropriate arrangements to regulate the rush,'' the earlier circular had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)