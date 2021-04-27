NFL to set up 4 oxygen plants at govt hospitals in UP, MP

Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said state-run National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) will set up four oxygen plants at government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Each plant will generate oxygen equivalent to 70 cylinders per day at government hospitals in Noida, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and at Bhopal, in Madhya Pradesh, he tweeted.

Lauding the company for taking the initiative, Gowda tweeted, ''Grateful to @NFL_Kisan for responding to the government's call to augment the availability of medical oxygen.'' The move comes amid crippling shortage of medical oxygen in several states in the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

