Left Menu

Kumbh Mela: Seers keep last Shahi Snan symbolic affair

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:01 IST
Kumbh Mela: Seers keep last Shahi Snan symbolic affair

The last 'shahi snan' at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar on Tuesday was a subdued affair with seers keeping the ritual symbolic in view of a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

Till 10:45 am, around 670 seers took the royal bath and some more are expected to take it in the day at Har ki Pairi on the banks of the Ganga, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 17 had appealed to sadhus to observe the remaining duration of the Kumbh only in a ''symbolic'' manner. Following this different 'akhadas' (sects) had agreed to keep their participation symbolic.

Crowds at the ghats of the Ganga started thinning down drastically since last week after the key 'akhadas' of seers began pulling out of the Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, citing the spike in coronavirus case numbers.

Many spots wore a deserted look on Tuesday at the Kumbh which will formally close only on April 30.

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand reported 5,058 COVID-19 cases on Monday with Dehradun registering 2,034 cases and Haridwar 1,002 cases.

By 10.45 am, 600 seers of the Joona, Agni, Avahan and Kinnar 'akhadas' had taken a dip in the river followed by 70 seers of the Niranjani and Anand 'akhadas' on Chaitra Purnima, Zonal Officer (Intelligence) of Haridwar Sunita Verma said.

Seven more akhadas will converge at 'Har ki Pairi' during the day for a symbolic 'snan', the officer said.

Kumbh Mela officer Deepak Rawat, Inspector General (Kumbh Mela) Sanjay Gunjyal and Senior Superintendent of Police, Kumbh Mela, Janmejay Khanduri reviewed the arrangements at Har ki Pairi before commencement of the bath on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Rawat thanked the seers for scaling down the shahi snan in response to the prime minister's appeal. ALM CORR ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

European Parliament set to greenlight post-Brexit trade deal

European Union lawmakers are set to formally ratify the post-Brexit deal between the EU and the United Kingdom amid ongoing tensions between London and Brussels over Northern Ireland trade rules.The deal, which was finalised on Christmas Ev...

BJP to celebrate victory on May 2 virtually after EC bans electoral processions

By Kumar Gaurav In view of the Election Commissions decision to ban victory processions on or after counting on May 2, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will celebrate the day virtually.Speaking to ANI, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, We a...

Set up medical panel to see if breath analyser test necessary during COVID-19, HC asks DGCA

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed civil aviation regulator DGCA to set up a medical committee to examine whether breath analyser BA tests of pilots and cabin crew need to be conducted or blood tests would suffice as an alternative.Justi...

Explosive-laden boat destroyed off Yanbu port - Saudi state TV

The Saudi navy has intercepted and destroyed a remote-controlled explosive- laden boat off the Red Sea port of Yanbu, Saudi state TV reported on Tuesday, citing the Saudi defense ministry.Investigations are ongoing to identify those behind ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021