Russia has fully vaccinated 7.7 mln people against COVID-19 - deputy PM

Russia has vaccinated 12.1 million people against COVID-19, of whom 7.7 million have had both doses, deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday. The figure is up from around 8 million, cited by Golikova earlier this month.

Golikova also told state television there was a risk of a seasonal rise in COVID-19 cases in May. Russia reported 8,053 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 2,098 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,779,425.

