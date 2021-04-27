Russia's RDIF rejects Brazilian regulator Anvisa's comments about Sputnik V as 'incorrect'Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:29 IST
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said comments about the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Brazilian health regulator Anvisa were incorrect and that a decision to delay the vaccine's approval could be politically motivated.
Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Russian-made vaccine requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave of the virus that is battering Latin America's largest nation, saying technical staff had highlighted "inherent risks" and "serious" defects.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
