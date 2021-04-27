Prohibitory orders in Srinagar as COVID-19 cases soar

The Srinagar authorities on Tuesday announced barring assembly of five or more people under Section 144 of the CrPC in view of a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

''In view of massive spurt in positive cases in District Sringar & after due deliberations, Section 144 CrPC is imposed hereby within the municipal limits of the district to contain further spread of the epidemic. Assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect,'' Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Asad said on Twitter.

The city recorded 1,144 coronavirus cases on Tuesday -- the highest tally since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)