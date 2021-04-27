Left Menu

Assam logs 3,132 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Assam's COVID-19 tally surged to 2,43,802 as 3,132 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday while 18 new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,233, according to the bulletin issued by the state National Health Mission.

The 18 new fatalities were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district (5), two each from Cachar, Goalpara, Nalbari and one each from Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup Rural, Karimganj and Sivasagar districts, it said.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, Kamrup Metropolitan reported the highest number of cases at 1,313 followed by Dibrugarh (228), Kamrup Rural (197) and Jorhat (127).

Assam currently has 19,923 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 955 COVID-19 patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,21,299 with a recovery rate of 90.77 per cent.

The state has so far tested 84,09,938 samples for COVID-19 including 62,628 samples on Tuesday.

The cumulative total beneficiaries who have been vaccinated in the state till date is 21,87,449 which include 3,20,551 health workers, 5,43,461 frontline workers and 13,23,437 above the age of 45, the bulletin added.

