Left Menu

UK plans to use health service app as vaccine proof for travel

Shapps said he would set out into which categories countries would be placed early next month. "The data does continue to look good from a UK perspective notwithstanding those concerns about where people might be travelling to and making sure that we're protected from the disease being re-imported," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:10 IST
UK plans to use health service app as vaccine proof for travel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is working on using the existing National Health Service (NHS) coronavirus app to show that people have received their COVID-19 vaccine for international travel, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday

"It will be the NHS app that is used for people when they book appointments with the NHS ... to be able to show that you've had a vaccine or that you've had testing, and I'm working internationally with partners across the world, to make sure that that system can be internationally recognised," he said. He told Sky News he would be chairing a meeting of G7 transport ministers from the G7 next week to discuss the plan further.

Britain has earmarked May 17 as being the earliest date when international travel would be allowed for non-essential reasons following a winter lockdown, with a "traffic light system" based on individual countries' COVID risk levels. Shapps said he would set out into which categories countries would be placed early next month.

"The data does continue to look good from a UK perspective notwithstanding those concerns about where people might be travelling to and making sure that we're protected from the disease being re-imported," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Lloyds, WPP pull FTSE 100 higher ahead of Fed policy meet

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, boosted by a series of positive earnings updates from companies, including Lloyds Banking Group and WPP, while investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy meeting. The blue-chip i...

EU legal case against AstraZeneca begins in Brussels court

The European Commissions legal proceedings against Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies began at the Brussels Court of First Instance on Wednesday.The Commission, the European Unions executive, launched the proceedings ...

EU lawmakers clear post-Brexit trade deal with Britain

The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favor of the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards full ratification of the accord.EU lawmakers backed the trade and cooperation a...

EU chief calls for 'faithful implementation' of Brexit trade deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the European Parliaments approval of a trade accord with Britain on Wednesday and said its implementation was crucial.The TCA Trade and Cooperation Agreement marks the foundation o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021