Procurement of 1.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses ordered for 18 plus people: TN Govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:16 IST
Procurement of 1.50 crore COVID- 19 vaccine doses has been ordered to vaccinate from May 1, people aged above 18, the Tamil Nadu government said on Wednesday.

In the first phase, the over a crore doses would be sourced by the state-run Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation for the inoculation drive to be done free of cost to the 18 plus category of people, the government said in an official release.

''As per Chief Minister K Palaniswami's order, all necessary steps are being taken to vaccinate people aged above 18 and upto 44 years, from May 1.'' As on April 27, 55.51 lakh people have been vaccinated and efforts are being intensified to administer jabs for people aged 45 and above, the government said.

Tamil Nadu reported 15,830 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the third day the state's fresh covid numbers hovered in the 15,000 plus range and the state's active case load stood at 1,08,855.

