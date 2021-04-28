Left Menu

Canada to provide 10 mn dollars to India to support fight against COVID-19: PM Trudeau

PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:37 IST
Canada to provide 10 mn dollars to India to support fight against COVID-19: PM Trudeau

Canada will provide 10 million dollars to India to support the country in its fight against the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

Addressing a press conference, Trudeau said that Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau had “direct conversations” with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar about how Canada can best help, including the donation of extra medical supplies.

“We are also ready to provide 10 million dollars through the Canadian Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross,” the Prime Minister said.

This will support everything from ambulant services to buying more Personal Protective Equipment locally, he said.

“If you want to donate to the emergency efforts on the ground, go to redcross.ca… As a world, we are in this fight together,” Trudeau said.

About the talks between the Foreign Affairs Ministers of both the countries, he said: “We are there to support in any ways we can, and those conversations are very much ongoing”.

“It’s something that Canadians are extremely concerned about as we see the terrible and tragic images coming out of India.

“We know that we need to be there for our friends. And indeed, we need to be there for everyone around the world because we don’t get through this pandemic anywhere until we get through it everywhere,” Trudeau said.

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Minister Garneau said on Twitter that he spoke to his Indian counterpart Jaishankar about the COVID-19 situation in the country and conveyed Canada’s solidarity with the people of India.

“This morning, I spoke with @DrSJaishankar to convey Canada’s solidarity with the people of India as they face this deadly wave of #Covid19. Canada is exploring all options to support India’s urgent needs. We are ready to assist,” he said in a tweet.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll stands at 2,01,187, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Back to school next week for Poland's youngest pupils

Children from the first three grades in Poland are expected to go back to school next week as coronavirus infections fall, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday. The government is on track to ease some restrictions on Wednesday...

IMA Assam branch urges govt to ensure more COVID-19 testing

The Indian Medical Association IMA Assam Branch on Wednesday urged the state government to ensure more COVID-19 testing of people and to expedite the vaccination process.Expressing serious concern at the rising number of cases in the state ...

Deutsche Bank surprises with best quarter since 2014

Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter as strength at its investment bank helped offset headwinds from restructuring and the pandemic.Deutsche painted a rosier look for 2021, saying it now expects reven...

Army's base hospital in Delhi to have 900 oxygenated beds for COVID patients by mid-June

The Indian Armys base hospital in Delhi will augment its capacity and will have 900 oxygenated beds for COVID-19 patients by mid-June, said an official statement on Wednesday.Currently, the base hospital has a total of 340 COVID-19 beds, ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021