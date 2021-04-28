Left Menu

Russia reports 7,848 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:50 IST
Russia reports 7,848 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths
Representative image

Russia reported 7,848 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, including 1,840 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,787,273.

The government coronavirus taskforce also reported 387 deaths, pushing its death toll to 109,367. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

