Goa: COVID-19 treatment at pvt hospitals to be covered under govt insurance scheme

The Goa government on Wednesday announced that COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals will be covered under its flagship medical insurance scheme.

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the treatment of COVID-19 patients at private hospitals will be covered under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY).

Up to 70 to 80 per cent expenditure of a COVID-19 patient at private hospitals will be covered under the scheme, he said, adding that a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

The state government recently capped the cost of COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals to Rs 8,000 per day for general ward and 19,200 per day for ICU facilities with ventilators.

Goa on Tuesday recorded 2,110 COVID-19 cases and 31 casualties that raised its tally to 81,908 and toll to 1,086.

The coastal state currently has 16,591 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)