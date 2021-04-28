Left Menu

Goa: COVID-19 treatment at pvt hospitals to be covered under govt insurance scheme

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:00 IST
Goa: COVID-19 treatment at pvt hospitals to be covered under govt insurance scheme

The Goa government on Wednesday announced that COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals will be covered under its flagship medical insurance scheme.

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the treatment of COVID-19 patients at private hospitals will be covered under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY).

Up to 70 to 80 per cent expenditure of a COVID-19 patient at private hospitals will be covered under the scheme, he said, adding that a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

The state government recently capped the cost of COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals to Rs 8,000 per day for general ward and 19,200 per day for ICU facilities with ventilators.

Goa on Tuesday recorded 2,110 COVID-19 cases and 31 casualties that raised its tally to 81,908 and toll to 1,086.

The coastal state currently has 16,591 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's low vaccination rate linked to demand, Kremlin says

Russias relatively low rate of vaccination so far is linked to demand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding it would grow in line with demand while the supply of doses was strong and distribution was working fine.Asked ...

Germany's Merkel presses China for human rights dialogue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Chinas prime minister Wednesday for broader discussions on human rights issues, telling him that the relationship between their countries means that we can address difficult issues and put everything ...

Clarity of mind, plans has helped me, says Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat said clarity of mind has helped him to make a good start to this IPL season and he wants to build on the momentum going forward.The 29-year-old from Gujarat has so far snared four wickets in his three g...

The good that people do: Indians reach out with helping hand as Covid spirals

Even the darkest cloud, it is said, has a silver lining. And because most oft-quoted clichs are rooted in reality, myriad acts of kindness, be it home cooked meals for the ill or arranging an oxygen cylinder, are shining through Indias grav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021