Left Menu

Steel plants supply 3,650 tn oxygen to hospitals on Tuesday

In another tweet, it said, On the call of Honble PM narendramodi, and under the leadership of HSM dpradhanbjp, steel plants from across the country, from both the public and private sectors have stepped up to meet the nations requirement of medical oxygen. Integrated steel plants produce and store oxygen to use it in various steel making processes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:19 IST
Steel plants supply 3,650 tn oxygen to hospitals on Tuesday

Steel plants supplied 3,650 tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to health facilities on Tuesday to meet the rising demand for the gas due to surging cases of COVID-19, according to the steel ministry.

On the directions of the Ministry of Steel, steel plants in the country are supplying oxygen to various states amid rising demand for the gas, being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Medical oxygen supply per day from steel plants crossed 3,000/tonne mark with 3,650 tonne oxygen dispatched on Tuesday and 3,122 tonne on Monday. The steel fraternity is fully geared up to meet the call of the nation, the steel ministry said in a tweet. In another tweet, it said, ''On the call of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, and under the leadership of HSM @dpradhanbjp, steel plants from across the country, from both the public and private sectors have stepped up to meet the nation's requirement of medical oxygen.'' Integrated steel plants produce and store oxygen to use it in various steel making processes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Donate $7 for a COVID-19 vaccine to help end pandemic, WHO urges

People across the world are being encouraged to donate 7 a dose in a World Health Organization-led push to raise extra funds for the COVAX international COVID-19 vaccine-sharing programme. Launching the Go Give One campaign on Wednesday, th...

Tunisian hospitals buckle under COVID crisis

The medics at Abderahmen Mami hospital in Tunis are part of a health system pushed to its limit, with intensive care wards filled by a new surge in COVID-19 cases that has outstripped a vaccination campaign limited by short supplies. Last w...

GRAPHIC -The great exit: central banks line up to taper emergency stimulus

The Bank of Canada set the taper ball rolling last week, becoming the first major central bank to cut back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programmes. So whos next The big guns of central banking - the U.S. Federal Reserve, European...

ECB, English Counties to join football community to support social media boycott

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB along with all 18 First-Class Counties, the eight Womens Regional teams and the Professional Cricketers Association PCA will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the football community in taking part in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021