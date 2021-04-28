Left Menu

No need for nod, private hospitals may start exclusive Covid Care Centres: Chennai Corpn

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:03 IST
No need for nod, private hospitals may start exclusive Covid Care Centres: Chennai Corpn

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday said private hospitals and hotels may set up Covid Care Centres and there was no need to obtain prior permission from it.

An intimation through e-mail was enough and there is no need of prior permission to establish CCCs, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said in a brief statement.

All private hotels and hospitals hence could start CCCs with necessary facilities, he said.

The GCC had days ago said that people who test positive for COVID-19 and have no symptoms should avoid immediately rushing to big hospitals.

Those with mild symptoms would be referred to Covid Care Centres following screening.

Patients with severe symptoms are being treated at large facilities like state-run medical college hospitals, the civic body had said.

The GCC, meanwhile, notified recruitment of 150 medical officers and an equal number of staff nurses on contract for a period of one year for COVID-19 management in the metropolis.

On Wednesday, Chennai recorded close to 5,000 new COVID cases (4,764 infections) and so far a total of 3,23,452 people have tested positive in the state capital out of which 2,87,496 were dscharged and 31,295 is the number of active cases. Till date, a total of 4,661 people died of the infection here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka begins inoculating citizens with second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Sri Lanka on Wednesday began administering the second dose of the OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after assurances from Indias Serum Institute that it would send more consignments of the vaccine soon.Frontline workers were the first ones...

Nobody expected a tsunami: Khattar on rising COVID-19 cases

Calling the huge surge in COVID-19 cases an unexpected tsunami, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the state government is putting all its might to tackle the crisis.One expects that floods can come during rainy se...

As climate changes, study finds world's glaciers melting faster

Nearly all of the worlds glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published Wednesday that could impact future projections for ice loss.The study in the science journal Nature provides one of the most ...

BJP leader blames Maha govt for not ordering vaccines `in time'

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday blamed the Maharashtra government for not placing orders in time after the state said it can not start COVID-19 inoculation for those above 18 from May 1 for want of doses.The Shiv Sena-led government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021