No need for nod, private hospitals may start exclusive Covid Care Centres: Chennai Corpn

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday said private hospitals and hotels may set up Covid Care Centres and there was no need to obtain prior permission from it.

An intimation through e-mail was enough and there is no need of prior permission to establish CCCs, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said in a brief statement.

All private hotels and hospitals hence could start CCCs with necessary facilities, he said.

The GCC had days ago said that people who test positive for COVID-19 and have no symptoms should avoid immediately rushing to big hospitals.

Those with mild symptoms would be referred to Covid Care Centres following screening.

Patients with severe symptoms are being treated at large facilities like state-run medical college hospitals, the civic body had said.

The GCC, meanwhile, notified recruitment of 150 medical officers and an equal number of staff nurses on contract for a period of one year for COVID-19 management in the metropolis.

On Wednesday, Chennai recorded close to 5,000 new COVID cases (4,764 infections) and so far a total of 3,23,452 people have tested positive in the state capital out of which 2,87,496 were dscharged and 31,295 is the number of active cases. Till date, a total of 4,661 people died of the infection here.

